West Texas A&M University officer dies from feral cat bite

CANYON, TX – A West Texas A&M University officer has died from complications of a feral cat bite while responding to a police call on campus.

Corporal Monty D. Platt died Wednesday night at the University Medical Center in Lubbock.

Platt was bitten two weeks prior.

According to police, Platt was taken to an urgent care center and was later admitted to an ICU. He received a severe reaction to medication prescribed to prevent infection from the cat bite. The reaction was so severe that he was transferred to a burn unite at the medical center in Lubbock. Once there, he was heavily sedated and placed on a ventilator.

His kidneys shut down and blood temperature dropped Tuesday evening.

Platt has served with the University Police Department since 1996.