The “Mooch” to appear on ABC’s This Week with George Stephanopoulos for first post-exit TV interview

Anthony Scaramucci's time at the White House was short-lived.

But it seems like "The Mooch" will be hitting out TV screens, again, just weeks after getting the boot.

He'll be on ABC's This Week with George Stephanopoulos on Sunday for his first post-exit interview.

EXCLUSIVE: I'll sit down live with @Scaramucci for his first interview since being fired from the WH, this Sunday only on @ThisWeekABC — GeorgeStephanopoulos (@GStephanopoulos) August 10, 2017

Monday, he'll appear on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Colbert made the announcement via-Twitter on Thursday, tweeting, " this is just a heads up for our censors to get ready!"

On Monday 8/14 Anthony Scaramucci will be my guest on @colbertlateshow. This is just a heads up for our censors to get ready! #themooch — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) August 9, 2017

Well, we're sure Scaramucci has a lot to talk about. He was hired by President Trump on July 21 as White House Communications Director.

That same day, Sean Spicer resigned as White House Secretary and became, "Old Spice."

Ten days later, Scaramucci was ousted the very day Homeland Security Secretary, John Kelly, was sworn-in as White House Chief of Staff.

That left most of us confused.

So now, we'll hear all about it from "The Mooch" himself!