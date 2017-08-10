Baytown woman arrested for pointing weapon in road rage incident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAPORTE - We've been warning you about road rage in North Texas but, turns out, the Lancaster man caught aiming a gun at another driver isn't the only one pointing weapons at other drivers.

La Porte police say thanks to the quick thinking of those in the other vehicle, Ben and Jacob McNeil, cops were able to identify and catch Amanda Downs, charging her with aggravated assault.

"I wake up to some guy basically trying to knock us off the road; turned out to be a woman. And he throws me the phone and says, 'Record' and I start recording. As soon as I do, she comes past with her hand out the window, holding that gun, pointing it at us," Jacob McNeil said.

Downs confessed to the incident -- and it wasn't the first time she's pulled the stunt. The 25-year-old also said it wasn't a gun she was pointing, but a novelty knife shaped to look like a firearm.

Police say if you even find yourself staring at something like this, do NOT engage.