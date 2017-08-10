NAACP, Grand Prairie PD stand behind cop who allegedly ‘disfigured’ man’s face

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND PRAIRIE- What really happened to one local man who claims Grand Prairie Police left him unconscious? Well, depends on who you ask.

Civil rights lawyer, Lee Merritt is demanding justice for Rashaun Barnes. Barnes claims he woke up in an ambulance after Grand Prairie Police "disfigured his face" at a shopping center.

"I found the injuries on my arm my hand, my wrist, and my face," Barnes explained in a YouTube video.

After reviewing dash cam footage, Merritt said the cop unlawfully detained Barnes in the first place.

Now the NAACP is stepping in and they're taking Grand Prairie PD's side on this one.

The organization says after looking at the same video they concluded the cop didn't use "excessive force." They also pointed out that Barnes has outstanding warrants, gave a fake name, then took off running before being tased.

"The only thing I did notice that violated the Grand Prairie police policy is that the police officer body cam was not turned on," NAACP of Grand Prairie President Angela Luckey explained.

Grand Prairie PD sent out a statement commending the cop for lawfully detaining Barnes after observing "suspicious activity."

"I 100% stand by my officer," Chief Steve Dye said. "She was put in a difficult position."

Dye also said Barnes' "failure to comply" resulted in his injuries and also called out Merritt for "unwarranted slandering of their officer."