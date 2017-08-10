Moms! Say no to #momguilt!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS. - Mom guilt is probably something most mothers have felt at one time or another.

'Nothing we do is right, we`re going to work we`re doing it wrong, we`re staying home we`re doing it wrong, says Samantha Ettus, wife, mother of three, author of the pie life and motivational speaker on work-life balance. She says don`t stress about being perfect, block the haters and fight the guilt. "When you`re at work you`re giving 100% and you`re not thinking about what`s going on at home. When you`re at home you`re giving 100% to the people you love. That makes you feel less guilty when you`re away from them because you know you`ve given your all."

"Everyone has an opinion and everyone was raised differently and one thing I have to have is perspective. I personally grew up in a single parent household where I saw my mom working and my mom was also going back to get her masters degree," says Cherise Williams, "I saw my mom trying to do it all, so for me, it was a no-brainer, trying to do it all." She is a marketing manager in Corporate America and has a little one in daycare.

But did Cherise ever consider staying home? "Never! I consider my career my first baby," says Cherice. "Some people saw their moms being a homemaker and there's nothing wrong with that! People have opinions and people have different lifestyles so whatever works best for you. For me I know me so I say hey, I know me, I can`t be at home I need to have that separation."

And Ettus talks about that separation in life in terms of pie slices - um yum!

"Your health, your relationship, or your quest to find one, your friends, your hobbies, your community, your career, and your children/your family, says Ettus, "just because you give birth doesn`t mean you lose any of your ambition or who you were before that."

"I need to be Cherice at the end of the day and that is a mom, that is a wife, that is a corporate marketing leader," she said.

Bottom line: if you're happy as a "full-time job mom" then keep doing you. But you don't need to give up the career to be a good, loving mother as well!