Local engineer heading to Uganda to help build a school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLANO -- People are flying in from around the world to help build a school in an impoverished area of Uganda, one of which is from right here in DFW.

"This will be my third trip," said Devyn Howell who lives in Plano. She's traveling with Engineer Ministries International to work on the Hope Alive! project.

"Right now, the kids that live in this particular area have to walk, I think it's six miles, to the nearest school," she explained.

Her team will head to the land donated by a local village where they'll start the school plans, but that's not all...

"They're going to put a big soccer field so the community can use it, and they're going to put a community bathroom," Devyn explained. "And they'll have a safe water source which they do not have right now, it's a hole in the ground."

Really puts things into perspective.

"It's so hard when you go and see the conditions they live, and they're the happiest people there. It's just amazing the joy that they have, and they appreciate what they have, although they don't have much. When you come home and you have so much, you can feel bad about it, so it gives you a new appreciation for what you're afforded."

Devyn heads out in less than two weeks for a 16 day trip.

While it is paid for ahead of time, she needs to be ready to pay back roughly $3,000 to cover her expenses, and it's all due a little more than a month after her return.

She says it's so worth it, "I have always searched for more of a deeper meaning, and way to use those skills, and really help people. This is a way that I can give back with some things God's blessed me with and just help people that have nothing."

There are two ways to donate: Head over to Devyn's GoFundMe or make a tax deductible donation at emiworld.org.

Devyn describes her trip on the GoFundMe page:

"The opportunity has presented itself to return to Uganda in the coming weeks to continue work on the project I assisted with in the master planning stages in January 2016 with Engineering Ministries International (eMi). The team I’m committed to join is departing on August 24th on a 16-day mission to complete the conceptual building plans and infrastructure plans for the Primary School for Hope Alive! ( http://www.hopealiveafrica.org). Hope Alive! owns three parcels of land (27 acres, 1 acre, 6 acres) in Lajwatek. The goal is to use the first two parcels to build a primary school, with a focus on agriculture and with an attached Community Resource Centre (to be used for such things as adult literacy and community health programs, as well as being a place where those involved in agriculture can research answers to problems confronting them). The third parcel will be used for forestry to harvest firewood for the school’s kitchen. The trip cost as a project volunteer is approximately $2,700. My goal is to raise $3,000 to be able to donate the additional funds to HopeAlive! and eMi, this specific project."

Devyn, we hope you have an incredible trip!