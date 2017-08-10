× Houston family’s dog dies on United Airlines flight

HOUSTON- United Airlines is under fire again for the death of another pet aboard one of their flights.

The Rasmussen family lost their dog, Lulu, a Cavalier King Charles spaniel, on Sunday after boarding a flight heading to San Francisco from Houston.

A two hour flight delay and air-conditioning issues in the cabin possibly caused Lulu’s death, but it is unclear as of now if she was on the plane during that delay.

United Airlines issued and apology to the Houston family and said they would conduct a “thorough review” into their pup’s death.

In 2016, U.S. airlines for pet deaths were nine, with 14 injured animals. United had the worst record among all U.S. airlines.