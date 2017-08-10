DFW Tax Free Weekend Preview

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAPEVINE -- For kids across North Texas, this month marks the end of summer vacation. But the return to the classroom isn’t complete without back to school shopping.

This weekend, folks will get a bit of a break and take part in the tax-free weekend.

“This is the opportunity for you to buy things for that back to school person, or maybe just for yourself because apparel and backpacks foot wear and school supplies are all tax-free,” Trudy Cresswell with Grapevine Mills said.

You can be sure the stores will be packed this weekend. Grapevine Mills will be no exception and there are some tips to keep in mind before you shop until you drop.

“The best tip I can give you is: plan ahead so go onto the website and take a look at the shopping center. Find out what stores you want to shop. Know where you want to park so you're not going to forget where your car is in the parking lot. Come early and wear comfortable shoes,” Cresswell said.

Some of the items that will be tax-free this weekend include clothes, shoes, backpacks, and school supplies.

“If you take a look at the Texas comptrollers website and they have a listing of all the things that qualify for the tax exemption,” Cresswell told Newsfix. “Not only is your apparel, your backpack, your shoes and school supplies, but things like your diapers so you can stock up on that as well.”