Colleges are now accepting students via Snapchat!

It's the time of year when high school graduates are headed out to college! And for most, before they were accepted - they had to wait for that big fat letter to come through the mail.

But for students trying to get into Staffordshire University in the U.K. they'll find out if they made the cut via social media, Snapchat will be delivering the news!

Normally, students could give university advisers a ring and chat about being rejected or accepted but according to a study done by American Express, Generation Z isn't about that talking on the phone life and Staffordshire gets that.

Schools in the UK aren't the only ones adapting to the digital world. The University of Wisconsin, Green Bay, also sent out acceptance letters through Snapchat; confetti and all.

Now, we don't know if this new age way of delivering good or bad news to students will stick, we just know it has to last ten seconds or less.