Always wanted to live like Trump? Well now you can rent his childhood home!

Are you a fan of President Trump? Well if you are, get ready for the ultimate piece of memorabilia: His childhood digs. It's no invitation to the White House, but it gets pretty close!

The home, built by Trump's father, has five bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms, and 17 beds. It can hold 20 guests, has a full kitchen and a room for conferences or meetings.

According to Airbnb, not much has changed since the house was occupied by the Trumps. Plus, it's not like you'll be alone in the place; there's a giant cut out of President Trump to watch Fox News with. It'll set you back $725 a night.

And speaking of President Trump fans, all one nine-year-old from Stockton California wanted for his birthday was a Trump cake.

Third grader Dylan Harbin begged his mom for a presidential party, complete with Trump suit and cake.

His mom managed to get everything but the cake. Why? California bakers put a wall on the request and refused to bake it. Well, mom ended up making the cake herself and Dylan did what any kid would do, he wrote President Trump a letter.

To his surprise, during a White House Press briefing, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders read his letter.

Guess wishes do come true!