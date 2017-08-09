× Toddler run over in ‘tragic accident’ outside home in Euless

EULESS- 17-month-old Kelli Anderson died Tuesday night after her father accidentally ran her over outside their home in Euless.

Police were called to the 900 block of Brook Forest Lane around 8:15p to a report that the child had been struck while her father was backing up his vehicle.

Kelli was rushed to the Baylor Regional Medical Center in Grapevine while her mother performed CPR.

The child later died, according to police.

Police are investigating the death as “a tragic accident.”