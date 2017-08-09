Texas man allegedly kills wife and MIL, live streams confession on Facebook

EDINBURG – A south Texas man is accused of not only shooting and killing both his wife and mother-in-law, but also using Facebook Live to confess one of the murders as he left the crime scene.

Deputies responded to a rural address near Edinburg just before 7 p.m. Tuesday after a man called 911 saying he’d shot his wife, according to Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra. The man reportedly left the scene, near the intersection of FM 2812 and Sunflower Road, and called 911 again and while talking to a dispatcher, he began live streaming on Facebook, confessing to shooting his wife over infidelities.

After deputies took the man into custody, the bodies of two women were found in a vehicle nearby; both had been shot in the head. The victims were pronounced dead and later identified as the suspect’s common-law wife and mother-in-law, according to Guerra, and a gun was found near the scene.

The sheriff’s office confirms the man confessed to 911 and on Facebook Live to shooting his wife, but it is not yet clear if he confessed to killing his mother-in-law. Hidalgo County has submitted a preservation order to Facebook to preserve the man’s social media account and any content relating to the murders.

Identities of the suspect and two victims are not being released, pending notification of family.

Sheriff Guerra will address the media on active Double Homicide Investigation at the intersection of FM2812 & Sunflower Rd in Edbg pic.twitter.com/KU2HljIPnO — Hidalgo County SO (@HidalgoCountySO) August 9, 2017