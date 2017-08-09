Police say a bathroom break is what put a suspected burglar behind bars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One bad move by a suspected burglar put him behind bars.

Crime took a potty break in Ventura, California when a burglar used the restroom during a 2016 break-in and didn't flush the toilet.

Investigators say his number two was their number one evidence. They ran a DNA test which matched somebody in a national database.

Detectives then tracked down Andrew David Jensen and arrested him on suspicion of burglary.

He's currently held on a $180,000 bond.

Now getting caught is bad enough, but getting caught because of what you left behind in the toilet? That stinks!