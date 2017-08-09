Man tries to burn down 92-year-old grandmother’s house in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH – A man was charged with arson after being accused of setting fires inside his grandmother’s home in attempt to burn it down.

David Fitzgerald, 27, was arrested on Monday in response to a report of a domestic dispute on July 28 after his 92-year-old grandmother called firefighters in regard to attempts of her home being burned down.

After firefighters arrived, natural gas and gasoline could be smelled inside the home. According to the report, firefighters shut off a valve to the natural gas and found remnants of multiple fires inside the home.

“She was not in the house,” officer Brad Perez told the Fort Worth Star Telegram. “She went to a neighbor’s home to use a phone to call 911 in regards to threats.”

According to Tarrant County criminal court records, Fitzgerald lives with his grandmother.

Fitzgerald has a criminal history being arrested 10 times since 2006 on charges of assault to drug possession.