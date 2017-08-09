Man gets caught after setting up five back to back dates with different women

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's nothing good about being a player, a womanizer, a casanova or whatever you wanna call it! One dude is getting heat after booking five dates with five different women... on the same night!

We can't make this up, people.

Morning Dose. chatted with a friend of one of the five women who were bamboozled by the wannabe beau. She claims her friend texted her to come up to the restaurant and "save" her.

Turns out the unknown dude was bar hopping and meeting each girl at a different spot. Once all the girls was put up on game... the friend asked why he'd set up all these dates.

His reasoning?

"Because he's a project manager and efficient with his time," the friend said.

Not only did the guy go home empty handed but these ladies ended hanging out together on a real date!