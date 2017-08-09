It’s Lit?! Company creates NYC exclusive candle … but what does it smell like?

NEW YORK CITY -- Lighting a candle can go two ways: either it smells so good you wanna eat it or it smells so bad it'll make your head spin.
Well, if you're a candle connoisseur, maybe this candle will light up your day.
Introducing "the NYC exclusive candle"
A company called Diptyque Paris loves New York City so much-- they made it into scented wax.
Well, it's leaving many people on Twitter wondering: What's the city that never sleeps suppose to smell like in wax form?
Some Tweeters may have the answers.
So... if you had to sniff out a Texas-sized candle what would it smell like?
Considering KFC came out with their own "fried chicken" candle , anything is possible at this point.