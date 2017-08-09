It’s Lit?! Company creates NYC exclusive candle … but what does it smell like?

NEW YORK CITY -- Lighting a candle can go two ways: either it smells so good you wanna eat it or it smells so bad it'll make your head spin.

Well, if you're a candle connoisseur, maybe this candle will light up your day.

Introducing "the NYC exclusive candle"

A company called Diptyque Paris loves New York City so much-- they made it into scented wax.

Well, it's leaving many people on Twitter wondering: What's the city that never sleeps suppose to smell like in wax form?

Some Tweeters may have the answers.

So...  if you had to sniff out a Texas-sized candle what would it smell like?

Considering KFC came out with their own "fried chicken" candle , anything is possible at this point.

