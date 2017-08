Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH - Fort Worth Police are investigating the death of a 9-month-old boy found locked in a closet suffocated by an unbuckled car seat.

The death of the baby was ruled and accident by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner.

Officials say while the death is accidental, the circumstances surrounding the death are being looked into.

A babysitter at the home was watching 10 to 11 children at the home on Monday night.

The babysitter has not been arrested, but charges have not been ruled out.