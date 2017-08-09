Emmitt Smith’s charity hosts back to school giveaway event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS — It was a huge back-to-school bash for the Dallas school district with free food, free haircuts, and, biggest of all, free uniforms. It was all planned and put on by Pat and Emmitt Smith Charities!

“My mom always told me, and bless her soul who is no longer with us, no matter how high you go, never forget where you come from,” Smith said. “And always extend a helping hand to someone in need and in this country we have such a great need especially with younger people.”

It’s been 27 years since Emmitt first arrived in Big D as a Cowboy, but all these years later he’s still a staple of the community.

“God has blessed me, period," he said. "To win three [Super Bowls] out of 4 years was awesome. To become the all-time leading rusher is awesome. To become a Hall of Famer is awesome. All that is awesome. So what do you do with it? Do you keep it to yourself or do you share it with others? And that is what Pat and Emmitt Smith Charities is trying to do is share it with others.”

And it’s not just one former Cowboy out doing good works. Roger Staubach and Troy Aikman are huge in the charity scene, as well as Tony Dorsett and so many others. Not to mention all the work the current stars do during their free time.

So whether or not the Boys are out there winning on Sundays this year, there are kids going to school with fresh new uniforms and food at home, all thanks to a former Cowboys star. And that’s a much bigger deal than any Super Bowl trophy.