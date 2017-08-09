Don’t sweat the boob sweat, the ‘Ta-Ta Towel’ is here for you!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES -- There's nothing worse than walking around with sweat stains under your arms, back, and for some ladies ... the boob area!

So, Erin Roberston invented the Ta Ta Towel, basically nips that under boob sweat in the bud! She says it took one hot day and no AC to come up with the Ta Ta Towel-- a pretty chill hangout for your sweaty boobs!

So, before you say, "this is just another pointless invention"-- think again!

A study out of the UK claimed this summer alone, 87% of British women suffered from sweaty breasts! Just like our mates across the pond, we've all tried to figure out a way to say "ta ta" to sweaty ta-ta's!

Either way, Erin probably ain't sweating the haters cause the 'Ta Ta Towel' is currently "out of stock!"

Now we just gotta figure out, how we can get away with rocking this thing in public!