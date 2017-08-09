× Dallas Stars become first franchise to oppose Texas bathroom bill

FRISCO, TX — The Dallas Stars are the first professional sports team to come out publicly to oppose the Texas “bathroom bill”, which is currently being considered in the Texas legislature.

According to the Dallas Morning News, Stars president Jim Lites says “The Dallas Stars stands strongly opposed to any legislation perceived as discriminatory, including proposed bathroom legislation,” He continued “Dallas welcomes all, and we welcome all.”

Lites undoubtedly also has the NHL draft in mind, as Dallas is slated to host the draft in 2018.

If the bill were to past, one must wonder if the NHL would choose to pull the event from Dallas, along with the resulting revenue for the city and notoriety for hockey in Texas.

Looks like the gloves are off in the ring of sports teams weighing in on Texas’ “bathroom bill”, which would limit bathroom access for transgendered men and woman.