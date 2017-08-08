WARNING: Drinking Moscow Mules could poison you!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANKENY, IA -- Put the copper mug down!

There's a new health alert concerning Moscow Mules -- they could poison you.

Well, not exactly the drink. The problem is the copper mug it's traditionally served in. Health officials warn the copper could cause food poisoning.

“When copper and copper alloy surfaces contact acidic foods, copper may be leached into the food,” health officials stated. “High concentrations of copper are poisonous and have caused food borne illness.”

There is a loophole, though!

“Mugs that have a copper interior may not be used with this beverage. However, copper mugs lined on the interior with another metal, such as nickel or stainless steel, are allowed to be used and are widely available."

Talk about a silver lining.