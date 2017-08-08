Video: Arlington store employees fight off would-be robbers

ARLINGTON – “Don’t mess with Texas….business owners.” That’s the message Arlington police are sending as they search for two would-be armed robbers whom they say got more than they bargained for when they hit the wrong place.

Store security video from July 18 shows the two suspects, who entered the store in the 3400 block of South Cooper Street, go into robbery mode as two employees across the counter look at them in disbelief.

Then one of the suspects jumps the counter, and it’s on.

Video shows both employees go after the guy, wrestling him behind the counter as the other suspect pulls his gun and apparently, can’t decide what to do — other than duck and stay out of the way.

A solid smack down effort from two employees trying to protect their business, but the suspects did manage to get away — albeit one of them without his shirt — so Arlington police are asking for public help in identifying them.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects to call Detective Houchin at 817-459-5301.