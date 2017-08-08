The meal deal that just might make you ditch fast food forever

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Is cooking just not your thing?

Well, according to a new study - you're not alone. New research says most Americans aren't putting as much time and effort into cooking meals as we used to. And the Bureau of Labor Statistics found that in 2016, most women cooked for just 37 minutes a day.

So will meal kits help change our ways and encourage us to eat at home?

Registered dietitian, author and contributor to the Food Network Healthy Eats blog, Toby Amidor, joined Morning Dose on Tuesday and said meal kits won't help if you don't like cooking.

"You have ingredients sitting there. You still have to chop, you still have to put things together over the stove," she said.

She says they're not exactly cheap. And some of the meals are close to one thousand calories per serving. So if you want to eat at home and cut calories, Amidor recommends frozen food.

"There are now frozen meals too, that are much healthier. They cut-down a lot of the ingredients. They're very tasty, and you can rip-up a quick salad on the side," Amidor said.

Retired chief industry analyst of market research firm NPD Group, Harry Bowser, said it's clear that Americans want another way to prepare their meals at home.

"We're gonna cook about 80 percent of all our dinners inside our home. That's a lot of cooking in a country that's got 320 million people. So there's plenty of room in there for something new - and I think that's what these meal kits are all about," Bowser said.

Well, this may explain why the meal kit industry has become a $5-billion a year business.

So apparently, people are loving the new easy way to cook.