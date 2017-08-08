That fire beach selfie could cost you a lot more than data charges!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Enjoying vacation? Maybe a little too much? We've all been there, and we know what comes next. You better post those selfies to make your friends jealous!

But did you ever think mid-post that your social media humble brag could cost you big time back home?

"You don't wanna broadcast that you're away from your home," State Farm spokesman Chris Pilcic said. "It's likely that a thief could see that or be informed of that, search it, find out nobody's there, and it becomes an easy target."

Yep, you're sending out a Breaking News bulletin: "NO ONE'S HOME!" and chances are, you don't have Kevin McCallister there to protect the fort.

That's why you should be careful about what you post from coast or share from Times Square.

"Wait 'til you return home to share those really great vacation pictures," Pilcic suggested. "You don't wanna let anyone know that your home is open for business for thieves."

No need to tar the stairs or stack the ornaments up Home Alone-style to keep burglars out either.

"Consider setting your lights on automatic timers, and give your home the appearance somebody is there all the time," Pilcic said.

Just don't take your security for granted.

"We had over 7,000 (break-in claims) last year in Texas, and they're not cheap," he said. "Anything you can do to protect yourself, whether you're just down the street at work or on a beach somewhere, you want to make sure you take every precaution you can."

So selfie away!

Just be a little discrete about that tweet.