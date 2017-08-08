Subculture: Swing in the Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS- Get ready to get into the swing of things. Grab a dance partner and head on down to Swing at the Park at Klyde Warren Park for west coast swing dancing.

Studio 22 in Dallas is an exclusive programming partners at Klyde Warren Park and hosts free dance classes every Friday at 6:30 p.m. This month they're concentrating their skills on swing dance.

The best part? The class is taught with partner rotation so you'll get to meet lots of new people.

Studio 22 is offering a free dance class at their studio if you mention this segment when you sign up! So what are you waiting for? You can find more info here.