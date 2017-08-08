San Antonio college professor wears combat gear to class in response to campus carry

SAN ANTONIO, TX — You might recall that on August 1 it became legal to carry a gun on community college campuses in Texas.

Well, on the day that law went into effect, one college professor at San Antonio college came dressed in combat gear in protest.

“I was just saying I don’t feel safe,” Charles K. Smith, a physical geography professor, told mySA.com. He continued “It definitely makes me feel uneasy that there are more firearms on campus than there really should be.”

Smith also says he’s worried a fight will break out and escalate into shots being fired.

A photo of Smith dressed in his armor was posted to Facebook and has garnered both positive and negative responses.

Campus carry was signed into law in 2015. It went into effect on 4-year institutions in 2016.