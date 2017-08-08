Kenya votes in bitter presidential race, S. Africa fights to oust theirs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Millions of Kenyans went to the polls on Tuesday to vote for a new president.

Voters endured hours of long lines and huge crowds at more than 40,000 polling stations. But said it was all worth it because they're eager to choose their leaders.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, Kenya's youngest leader, is running for a second 5-year term against former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

If he loses, he'll be the only president in the country's history to not win re-election.

It could take up to a week to get the results.

Kenya's last election in 2013 was mainly peaceful, but more than 1,000 people were killed in the 2007 election when Odinga claimed the vote was rigged - after he was defeated.

And things in South Africa could be heating up after President Jacob Zuma survived yet another attempt to depose him.

Zuma defeated a no-confidence motion against him in Parliament by 198 votes to 177.

There's been a growing anger in South Africa over allegations of corruption, a sinking economy, and criminal investigations against Zuma.

"Nine million of South Africans can't find work. Already, it's become quite clear that the list of corrupt scandals against Jacob Zuma are high," opposition leader Mmusi Maimane said.

Zuma has been president of South Africa since 2009. He's expected to remain in power until the 2019 presidential elections.