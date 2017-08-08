Gun-wielding suspect in Lancaster road rage incident claims self defense

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER - The armed suspect involved in a road rage incident last week has turned himself in to Lancaster police. The man was caught on camera pointing a gun at another driver on I-35 last Friday; however, he claims his actions were all in selfdefense.

Victoria Best photographed and recorded video of the man as they passed each other in the northbound lane of I-35, near I-20; the man claims he thought Best had a weapon in her hand as she drove past him.

Best uploaded the images to her Facebook page; the post has been shared more than 80,000 times and the video has been viewed more than 10 million times.

“This happened to me yesterday on my way to work, when I realized that my life was in danger I broke down in front of my coworkers….I’m posting this just to let everyone know that any day could be your last and also to warn everyone to be aware of your surroundings, I’m truly blessed to be alive today please call Lancaster PD, Detective M.Gary”

The man has been released from police custody, but the Dallas County District Attorney's office is still considering possible charges.