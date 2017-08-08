Facebook executive speaks at annual Crimes Against Children Conference in Dallas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For all the good social media brings, there's a big downside.

It can be a tool for people who want to take advantage of children.

That's why Facebook's director of trust and safety spoke at the 29th annual Crimes Against Children Conference in Dallas.

"We bring in engineers from all different companies from all over the world.. and they sit and they solve problems. How can they make it easier to get the right information at the right time to law enforcement to better protect children," Emily Vacher said.

She says the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is on track to receive more than 11 million reports. As a tech company, Facebook is working very closely with them to help manage all of those reports.

Vacher told cops that it's important to work with social media sites, and with each other, to prevent crimes against kids. "Take advantage of the thousands of years of experience that all of you have brought to Dallas with you this week -- talk to each other. The new connections you make could mean the world to a child who needs you," she said.

The four-day conference offers workshops, case studies and hands-on training for professionals working on crimes against children; 43,000 are attending.

Vacher says in order to help protect as many children as possible, tech companies always have to be one step ahead of the bad guys. She says parents play a role, too.

"Start early, when they're little; have the computer in the family room, and make sure they talk about the consequences of what they choose to share online," she said.

Vacher says kids should only friend people they know, and should know to whom they're talking.

Now that's good social media advice for kids and adults.