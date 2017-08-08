Apparently resting poor face is a thing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TORONTO, CANADA -- We've all heard of RBF, a.k.a resting b**** face, but a new study says resting poor face is a thing now too!

Researchers at the University of Toronto found that people can tell if someone is rich or poor just by a glimpse at their face.

The first study took pictures from a dating site and compared people who made more than $150,000 and others who made less than $35,000 a year.

Participants were asked to separate the pictures of who they thought made the big bucks and those who didn't. Surprisingly, they got it right 68% of the time!

The second study used pictures of people in a lab with unemotional faces who made less than $60,000 or more than $100,000 a year. Even though the test was harder, they got those right 52% of the time.

How could they tell?

Apparently it's all in the mouth and eyes, and overall the wealthy just looked happier.

Nowadays, one look could make or break you, whether you're interviewing for a job or going out on a date. They say to not judge a book by its cover, but when it comes to money, people's instincts are pretty on the nose!