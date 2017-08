Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH - Authorities in Tarrant County are on the lookout for a serial bank robber and are asking the public for help.

The man is believed to be in his 20's between 5'9" - 6' with a light beard. He robbed three banks across Tarrant County Friday and into Saturday.

The suspect is believed to have fled in a silver four-door vehicle similar to a Hyundai Elantra.

Anyone with any information of the suspect can call Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477.