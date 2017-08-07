DFW Record show drops the needle on new and old vinyl to people of all ages

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HURST -- If you thought records were long gone, think again!

Music lovers from all over the metroplex came to the DFW Record Show to get their hands on some old, new, even rare vinyl.

"Vendors have come from East Texas, Oklahoma, bringing standard records, rock records, country records, some rarities," Hurst Conference Center general manager Chris Connolly said.

Some people were there just for crate digging!

One digger, Joe Francis said, "There's such a wide spectrum of music, like music is almost kind of infinite, that I just like to dig."

There were folks who were there on a mission too! One gentleman had been looking for a specific Beatles record since the 80s!

"I was looking for this particular record in 1982 in Peach's record store in Dallas," a man named Kurt said. "It's a diamond in the rough. I've been looking for this for 35 years. I've seen them and I've seen them and I haven't seen the right price. You can't walk into to just a normal store and find something like this unless you go to an antique store."

For others, it was a family affair.

One father, who was at the expo with his step-daughter, said, "It's definitely something that started with my dad. My dad passed along his record collection to me and eventually, she'll get my record collection."

The love for music is universal, but it takes a special mind to truly appreciate a good vinyl.

"Digital music is so convenient, you just put it on it's like background noise," Connolly said. "But if you take the time to go to the record shelf, you pick out a record, you take it out and you choose which side, and you put it on and you put the needle over it. I find for me I pay a little more attention to what I'm listening to."