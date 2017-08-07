Dallas goes from bike share bare to bike share battle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Owning a bike can be great!

You can ride it to clear your mind, take it off some sweet jumps, or just hang out with your friends.

Sometimes, though, owning a bike goes bad. It can break or get stolen and you're out of some hard earned cash.

Well, there's a bike for that!

"I scan a QR code, then I hit 'Start Trip' on the app, and the bike just unlocks. Now it's my bike at a dollar every 30 minutes."

Euwyn Poon and his company Spin didn't invent bike sharing, but they and a handful of other companies are revolutionizing it. We've seen bike sharing around the world in the past 10-15 years, but those original systems have fatal flaws. Not only are they expensive to install and maintain, they have a docking system forcing the rider to be at a certain place at a certain time.

"You have to go return it to another station, and it kind of brought back bad memories of the Blockbuster days," Poon laughed. "Didn't we move on to Netflix? Didn't we get over this?"

Yep, these new systems have no dock. You grab it wherever you find it, and you leave it wherever your ride ends. Easy as that.

And guess what?

There's a bike share battle brewing in Big D!

VBikes (a Garland company) and Spin already have their silver/yellow and orange/white bikes around the city, and the neon green and yellow of Lime Bike is coming later this week.

The thing is, Lime Bike says they're the only ones who asked the City of Dallas ahead of time!

"The reason we've been successful and the most successful in the space is because we take that proactive approach in working with cities where we're operating," said Lime Bike Vice President of Strategic Development Andrew Savage.

Poon didn't specify when Spin talked to the city, but he did say they're in frequent contact to make the product work in Dallas. VBikes didn't respond for comment.

Also, Spin and Lime Bike said their lock systems track GPS data they'll share with the city to show the most frequent routes or most dangerous routes, hopefully leading us to a safer and more accessible bike city.

Either way, cyclists in the city win.

"We're pretty excited about just seeing who can win over the users and provide a better product experience," Poon said.

Green, orange, or yellow? The choice is yours, Dallas!