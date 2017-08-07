Dallas Carter High coach talks team legacy, upcoming ESPN documentary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS — It’s like Christmas in August for Texas High School football, with the first official day of practice kicking off Monday.

And while some recent studies show participation in high school football dropping nationwide, you’d never know it from checking out the first practice over at Carter High.

“Actually our numbers have grown at Carter,” said head coach Patrick Williams. “I’m up to 110 [players], a couple of years ago I was just at 50.”

And for seniors and freshman alike, getting their season started as a Carter Cowboy is a big deal.

“We have a great tradition here at Carter High School,” said Williams. “We had the movie ‘Carter High’, we have the 30 For 30 coming up, I’m very excited about that. There’s some valuable lessons our kids are going to learn from those situations back in ’88 and I’m very excited about the upcoming year.”

Coach Williams was actually a member of that ’88 Carter team that won the state title but later had it stripped by the UIL for academic violations. That was the last time a Dallas ISD team won state. So how do they get back to bringing championships back to Big D?

“Take advantage of one play, one second, one minute, one hour, one day, one week, everything is just one play at a time,” Williams said. “We’re a long way but we’re going to try to close that gap and do the best we can this year to be champions.”