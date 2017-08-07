Arlington man charged for opening fire during road rage incident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON - Arlington Police have added a new hotline and increased patrols when it comes to road rage, but that still didn't stop one man from firing gunshots over the weekend.

Detectives say Jose Mendoza used a handgun to fire at least five shots in the air after a woman honked her horn at him Saturday afternoon.

Witnesses helped officers track the car down across the street from Cowboys Stadium.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

Mendoza is charged with deadly conduct and unlawful possession of a fire arm by a felon.