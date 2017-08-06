Jerry Jones goes into Hall of Fame! Which Cowboy will join him next?

CANTON, OH — The boss is in the hall!

Yeah, Saturday night Jerry Jones was officially inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. In his nearly 40 minute speech he thanked just about everyone, including former coach Jimmy Johnson, maybe putting an end to any drama in that relationship.

“Jimmy it was a great decision,” Jones said to Johnson. “You were a great teammate, you were a great partner. To the contrary of popular belief we worked so well together for five years and restored the Cowboys credibility with our fans.”

So now that the owner has his bust in Canton, it’s time to ask: who’s next? We caught up with Terrence Wheatley, former NFL player and current director of the Cowboys Football Academy, to ask him which Cowboy should be in the Hall next?

“Man, that’s a tough one, I mean we have so many,” Wheatley said. “I played against Jason Witten and he’s a great competitor, I’m really close with Darren Woodson, Tony Romo, obviously. I think they all should go in. If we can bring them all in at once I think we should do it.”

There’s also T-O, although he’s as much a Cowboys villain as he is a star. Or you can go old school with the “Original 88” in Drew Pearson.

DeMarcus Ware would also seem to be a lock here in five years when he’s eligible, and how about that coach that Jerry thanked so profusely in his speech?

Well, we can just hope the voters have silver and blue on the mind in the future. Of course with Jerry now in it’s kind of like he took the whole franchise in with him.