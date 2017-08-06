Cowboys Academy holds camps at AT&T Stadium

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON, TX — The Dallas Cowboys Academy kicked off their final football and cheerleading camps of the summer on Sunday, giving local kids one last chance to learn from the pros.

“We have 180 football campers, we have a little over 100 girls and they get a chance to be inside AT&T Stadium,” Terrence Wheatley the director of the Cowboys Football Academy, said. “To have these coaches that are former NFL players come out here and get a chance to work with these kids and really inspire them to be bigger than themselves, it’s been great.”

Probably the greatest part of it is giving these kids the chance to practice football on the Cowboys home turf. It’s an experience Wheatley, a former pro player who played his high school ball at Plano East, understands greatly.

“For me it gives me goosebumps when I see these kids, because I was once them,” Wheatley said. “Really all my coaches are like that so to see these kids comes out here and really believe that they can do it, that’s our job as a coach.”

And maybe one day, one of these kids who played on the AT&T Stadium turf during this camp will be back on it with a star on their helmet.