Yelp sold Eat24 to GrubHub for all your food delivery needs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE, WA -- Let's be real, the world completely revolves around food. Who can blame us when it's so darn good!

When we want to know how good it is, Yelp is usually the place to go. In case you didn't know, Yelp has a feature called Eat24 that tells you what restaurants deliver the goods near you, and now GrubHub is getting in on the action!

Yelp sold Eat24 to GrubHub for $287 million and will be teaming up so people can use both sites to order food.

Another player is hopping on the food train also. Amazon has started their very own meal kits where they deliver all the ingredients you need to cook a healthy meal, and compared to everyone else, Amazon's price isn't that bad!

Amazon and Blue Apron are both $8.99 per serving, and HelloFresh is $8.74 per serving, but there is a catch. Amazon's meal kits are only available in Seattle, but they'll hopefully branch out soon!

In a sea of food delivery sites, apps, and companies like Amazon and Yelp delivering right to the door, grocery stores are trying to keep up.

We'll always need that late night Walmart run for a midnight snack, though!