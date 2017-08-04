Video shows Arlington sex assault suspect entering business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON - Arlington police are asking for help locating a sexual assault suspect.

They say back on July 22, the man in this video entered a massage business in the 100 block of East Park Row Drive in Arlington at about 6 p.m. and spoke with a female employee about a massage. The sexual assault occurred while he was in the building.

Video shows the man promptly leaves the business and gets into a Jeep.

The suspect is described as:

Hispanic or light-skinned black

5'6" to 5'8" tall

230 to 260 pounds

Visible tattoos on chest and arms

Wearing a beard, white tank top, denim shorts, flip flop shoes, a gold chain around his neck, and a red and grey Chicago Bulls ball cap

Driving a two-door silver or white 2007 to 2016 Jeep Wrangler

Vehicle has unique, after market tires, a tow winch at the front, and did not appear to have a front license plate

Anyone with information on this man is asked to call Arlington police at 817-459-5305 or Crimestoppers at 817-469-8477 (TIPS).