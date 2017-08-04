Two San Antonio women stabbed by machete-wielding man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN ANTONIO - Two women continue to fight for their lives after being stabbed by a machete-wielding man.

The man believed to be responsible for the stabbing was a boyfriend of one of the victims.

After he stabbed the women, he led police on a chase for more than 20 minutes in, out and around traffic, putting dozens of lives in danger.

"The whole time all i was thinking is someone is going to die or get hurt. I am glad no one got injured as a result of that," said witness Valerie Bocanegra.

The suspect is now in police custody.