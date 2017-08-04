Toyota and Mazda announce plans to built manufacturing plant in U.S., unemployment numbers at 16-year low.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you're looking for a job, Toyota and Mazda want to help!

On Friday, the Japanese automakers announced plans to build a 1.6 billion dollar manufacturing plant in the United States.

That means 4,000 new jobs.

The facility will be open for business in 2021, but they're not saying where it'll be.

Toyota already has plants in Texas, Indiana, and Kentucky.

President Trump celebrated the news on Twitter, calling it a " great investment in American manufacturing."

The president also reminded everyone about the world's largest electronics maker coming to the U.S...

That means nearly 13,000 people will get jobs.

The president has more to celebrate as he heads on his 17-day vacation. The United States Labor Department released the July job report, and the numbers are looking good.

209,000 jobs were created that month. And the unemployment rate fell to 4.3 percent, a 16-year-low.

More than one million jobs have been created since the president took office six months ago.

So if you gave up looking for a job, maybe now's the time to try again!