Kids get back to school ready with Mayor Rawlings

DALLAS -- It's that time of year again. Back to school! And no one throws a party like Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings! Especially, when it comes to having everything you need to be cool for class.

"We want to make these kids feel good about school, not feel like they're from the wrong side of the tracks and not worry that they don’t have what the other kids have,” explained Rawlings.

The 21st annual Back to School Fair took place at the Centennial Building at Fair Park for all Dallas ISD students.

But school supplies weren't the only giveaways, Walmart sponsored free health, dental and vision screenings and free haircuts.

"It’s so critical to get these kids ready for school day one because education is so important and they don’t have the resources to get the haircuts, the shots, the glasses, the backpacks of goods," Rawlings said.

When you really break down how much everything can cost, this event isn't just helping out the kids, it’s helping out mom and dad’s wallet.

Oh, and it doesn't hurt to have five time NBA All-Star, winner of two NBA championships and former DISD student, Chris Bosh supporting the cause.

"I’m a proud product of this independent school district, I haven’t been back in a while and it really feels good to just participate in such a good endeavor,” said Bosh.

Not a bad way to get back to the basics!