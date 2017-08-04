× Good game Cowboys, good game!

CANTON, OH — Football is back y’all!

Okay, it’s preseason but we’ll take it.

The Hall of Fame Game kicked off Thursday in Canton, Ohio, with the boys going up against the Cardinals.

But let’s be honest, besides the Cowboys’ 20-18 win, the game wasn’t too memorable.

We weren’t surprised to see the starters like Dak, Witten, Zeke, and Dez keeping the bench warm and avoiding injuries. The only injury report is second-year cornerback Anthony Brown, suffering a hamstring strain on the second drive. He didn’t return for the rest of the game.

We were surprised to hear Jerry dismissing rumors about the domestic abuse accusations against Zeke.

He said, there are other things we should be worried about. Like what?

Guess we’ll just have to wait and see. After all, it is Jerry’s world.