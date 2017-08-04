ESPN8: “The Ocho” is going to air odd sports for one day only!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRISTOL, CT -- It's been 13 years since the movie Dodgeball graced our screens and taught us some valuable life lessons!

Not to mention the channel that never was, ESPN8: "The Ocho," the channel that had all the weird sports you never knew you wanted to watch.

Well, more than a decade later, that channel is gonna be a reality! ESPNU is transforming into ESPN8 for one day and one day only to finally give other sports their time in the spotlight.

The lineup will have championships for sports like disc golf, roller derby, darts, corn hole, and even arm wrestling. But you can't have an event like this without some dodgeball!

We're not talking just any dodgeball, "The Ocho" is spicing it up with trampoline dodgeball.

Mark your calendars people! ESPN8 "The Ocho" is coming at you on Tuesday, August 8.