Doin’ It! LL Cool J is first rapper to be honored by The Kennedy Center!

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- You can say he's been around the way for a loooong time and now LL Cool J is making history!

The Kangol-wearing, lip-licking rapper will be the first hip-hop artist in history to be honored by the Kennedy Center -- the nation's performing arts center.

We all know LL can hold his own on the mic, but he's also dived into the movie scene as well!

Cool J tweeted about the honor.

To be the first rap artist honored by the @kencen is beyond anything I could have imagined. Dreams don't have deadlines. God is great. pic.twitter.com/NQHUg4YIzo — LLCOOLJ. (@llcoolj) August 3, 2017

LL's not the only first featured in this year's line up. Gloria Estefan will be the first Cuban-American honored by the Kennedy Center.

"Little did I imagine when my parents brought me as a toddler to the United States from Cuba, in… https://t.co/SbU4DVY7Mj — Gloria Estefan (@GloriaEstefan) August 3, 2017

Other 2017 honorees include famed dancer Carmen De Lavallade, TV writer/producer Norman Lear, and singer Lionel Richie.

So if you want to witness history, be sure to show some love on Tuesday, December 26, when LL and company will be honored live on CBS.