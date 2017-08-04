DFW Dance project invites students to dance with professionals for free!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- It's like the movie "Honey." You know, the one where Jessica Alba creates a place for kids and adults to dance for fun? But this has some cool Dallas flare.

"When Wanderlust Dance Project Started, I wanted younger dancers to come together at the end of their off season of summer but I also wanted something for professionals," says creator Addison Holmes. "Let's provide something educational, and something that their parents don`t have to pay for."

It`ll be this really nice learning experience and at the same time we`ll have professionals have really nice contracts so they can fill that void in the summer," she said.

"This is something I've never seen before," said professional dancer and rehearsal director Kayla Giard. "It`s so special, I had those opportunities growing up but I think Dallas right now, it`s hard to find.

"This is something that is open to everybody so it gives anyone that wants it the opportunity to come in and dance with professionals," Giard added.

Especially as a non-profit, it's unique alright!

"I really wanted to do it big like the field of dreams," says Holmes, "If you build it they will come."

Look`s like it's well on its way to being built -- with 10 full acts!

"I believe in the Dallas Fort-Worth community, I believe in the dancers here and the artists," Holmes explains.

Well, break a leg dancers!! But please don't, really!

The show is Sunday, August 6th at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Get tickets and info here.