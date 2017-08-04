Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLEASANT GROVE - The dietary vegan. Definition: refraining from consuming animal products – not only meat – but also eggs, dairy products, and other animal derived substances. It's been a thing for so many years, but with the recent spike in documentaries like Cowspiracy and What the Health? – a lot of people are making the transition to the plant-based life style. And one Pleasant Grove spot is making it easy for folks who love authentic Mexican eats. It's El Palote Panaderia – a Mexican bakery and restaurant that's 100% vegan. But they didn't start out that way.

"The whole family's vegan,” Aaron Arias told Newsfix. Arias is part owner of the El Palote Panaderia. “So it was a transition we all wanted to make. My father has been vegan the longest, and he's the one that kind of made all of us want to go into that lifestyle. He's not that old, but he's got more energy than us. And that's because of his lifestyle. He can run circles around us. In the kitchen and anywhere else."

Now, I know a lot of you may wonder, 'How in the world do vegan and Mexican food coexist in the same sentence?'

"So at a regular Mexican, they're gonna have meat,” Arias said. "So ours is soy-based at the moment. We process our own soy in-house."

And, they're using it for items like tacos, tortas, burritos, and flautas.

"The sour cream is going to be vegan and the guacamole is going to be vegan as well,” Arias told Newsfix.

And you can't forget the vegan cheese!

Chew on This: El Palote Panaderia is not only serving vegan food, but they're looking to serve some knowledge to their community.

"We're actually having an event August 26 that's going to be a vegan outreach,” Arias said. “It's an organization that's coming out from New Mexico to our location. The food's going to be sampled out so people can try it. And I know they have a VR thing so people can experience what the animals go through."

It's safe to say El Palote Panaderia is all about creating food -- and an experience -- that'll change your life for the better, one plate at a time.

"In the long run, we want as many people to go vegan as possible,” Arias said.