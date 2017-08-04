Model search timeline and finalist prizes

2017 marks the 20th year for the Kim Dawson Model Search! To celebrate, we’ve lined up some great opportunities for the finalist!

See below for prizing and full timeline.

Prizes

CW33 Viewer’s Choice Callback Finalist:

Guaranteed call back and interview with agency

CW33 Viewer’s Choice Model Search Finalist:

$500

Contract with the Kim Dawson Agency

$5000 scholarship to KD Studio Conservatory

2017 Kim Dawson Model Search Finalist

$1000

Contract with the Kim Dawson Agency

$5000 scholarship to KD Studio Conservatory

Timeline

Photo submissions:

Aug. 7 – Sept. 6

CW33 Viewer’s Choice Callback semi-finalists voting:

Aug. 28 – Sept. 28

CW33 Viewer’s Choice Callback finalist voting (Top 100 ):

Sept. 28 – Oct. 12

Kim Dawson Model Search Finalists announced:

Sept. 28

CW33 Viewer’s Choice Model Search Finalist voting:

Oct. 13 – Nov. 3