Teen kidnapped from Fort Worth parking lot

FORT WORTH – Police are searching for a kidnapped teen who was taken from an apartment complex parking lot in Fort Worth on Thursday.

Fort Worth police responded to a call at the Red Rock Apartments in the 6100 block of Vega Drive in south Fort Worth to investigate the incident around 3:30a. They learned that three men assaulted and robbed an 18-year-old male in the parking lot and took his 17-year-old girlfriend.

According to the victim, the girl was still in the car when the robbery and assault took place. The suspects stole the victim’s green Hyundai Sonata with his girlfriend still in the vehicle.

The victim’s phone was still in the car, but police tracked and found it dumped in south Fort Worth off of Farm Road 1187, according to police. The girl and the car have not been found.

Police are still investigating..