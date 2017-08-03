Simon Says:  Hiring good people is hard! Here’s how to avoid “mooch-o” problems.  

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Have you heard? Getting a job should not be work!

Recent unemployment numbers suggest if you look hard enough, there’s a job for you. Don’t tell that to people I know who’ve been looking and looking.

But even in this economy, when it comes to hiring, the problem no one seems to be talking about is what we witnessed with Anthony Scaramucci.

His ten days in The White House will go down as a textbook example of how hard it is to find good people.

I’m not talking about the factory in Michigan that can’t fill jobs because people won’t or can’t fill the cup for a drug test.

I’m not talking about how so many industries today, from IT to nursing, can’t find enough qualified candidates.

A skilled labor force is a big issue in this country, but we should also remember “social skills.”

Here’s a question: Don’t you think everyone hiring from The White House to The House of Pancakes should look less at resumes and more on what makes someone tick?

You’ll save a lot of time with the right candidate if you know they’re honest and respectful and they solve problems, instead of starting every conversation with, “the problem is.”

Most importantly, having great social skills means someone won’t suck every word from a conversation.

It’s the kind of communication that Scaramucci, the former Director of White House Communications, could have learned from.

The next time you’re on an interview, I hope someone really tries to get in your head. Remember what I’m telling you because you’ll be ahead of the game.

And in this time of low unemployment and big numbers on Wall Street, remember it’s not who you know, or what you know that’s important.

Just know how to NOT to be a moron with “moocho” problems.